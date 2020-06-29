Paloma Partners Management Co Has $66,000 Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $4,128,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 419,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165,716 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 90,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 161,843 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $515.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

