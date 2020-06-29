14,018 Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TransAlta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TransAlta by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TransAlta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.