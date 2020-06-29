Paloma Partners Management Co Has $88,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,769,300 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 64,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

