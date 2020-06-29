Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.07% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8,558.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 412,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 101,632 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 100,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 473,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $150.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 363.39 and a quick ratio of 363.39. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 154.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.