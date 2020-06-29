Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 264,796 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 606.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 264,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVE opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

