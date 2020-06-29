Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.55) and the highest is ($1.13). Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 265.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Cinemark by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 222,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cinemark by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cinemark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

