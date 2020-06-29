Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 10,567 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 914.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chemours by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Chemours by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $14.83 on Monday. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In related news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

