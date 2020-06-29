Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 112 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2,240.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Markel were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,078,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 309,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,617,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,246,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $882.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $909.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,045.76. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

