Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

