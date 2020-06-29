Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Uniti Group worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Uniti Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of UNIT opened at $8.90 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

