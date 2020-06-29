SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of SITE Centers worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 870,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts have commented on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

