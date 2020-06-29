Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 114,901 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Denali Therapeutics worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DNLI. Evercore ISI raised Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 144,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $3,556,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,976 shares of company stock worth $16,227,924. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

