Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,457 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $106.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Redmond purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

