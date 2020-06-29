Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Graham worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $327.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.35. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

