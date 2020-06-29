Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Atkore International Group worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $942,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $332,431.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,909.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $24.48 on Monday. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 62.42% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

