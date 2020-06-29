Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,641 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Ryder System worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other Ryder System news, Director Robert J. Eck purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $259,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $135,049.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,295.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of R opened at $34.83 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.