Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,038.28 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 10,572 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $21,038.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.84 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLNO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

