Brokerages Set Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $110.25

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Raymond James lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 264,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 59.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $91.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

