Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.20 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.35 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.69.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

