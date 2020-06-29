Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.20 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.35 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.69.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

