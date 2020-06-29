Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 130 Price Target at UBS Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 130 price target by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 79 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 116 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 108.64.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

