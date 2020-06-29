JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s previous close.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Soleno Therapeutics Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $21,038.28 in Stock
Soleno Therapeutics Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $21,038.28 in Stock
Brokerages Set Life Storage Inc Target Price at $110.25
Brokerages Set Life Storage Inc Target Price at $110.25
Bombardier Earns Hold Rating from Cowen
Bombardier Earns Hold Rating from Cowen
Nestlé Given a CHF 130 Price Target at UBS Group
Nestlé Given a CHF 130 Price Target at UBS Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group
Unilever Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group
Unilever Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report