Unilever (NYSE:UN) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Unilever by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.