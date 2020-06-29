Bryan, Garnier & Co Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to “Buy”

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

STM opened at $26.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 327.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 196.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 55,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 343.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,623 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

