ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.