ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.