ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

