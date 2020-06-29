Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 481,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after buying an additional 481,356 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after buying an additional 369,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
