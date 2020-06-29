Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 481,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after buying an additional 481,356 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after buying an additional 369,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

