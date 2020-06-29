Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,395 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 444.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHG. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,231,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,453.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

IHG stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $71.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.