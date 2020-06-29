Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 4,131 Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $52,761,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $81,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,304,000 after buying an additional 1,247,136 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $57,418,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE:PLAN opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,780,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,762,215.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,700. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.84.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.