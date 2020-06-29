Axa Lowers Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Axa decreased its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Etsy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Etsy by 6,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,090 shares of company stock worth $22,537,118. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $102.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.05.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.