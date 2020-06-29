Axa Sells 268 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Axa reduced its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76,285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.75. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.042 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

