Axa Sells 13,179 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Axa lowered its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.34% of Vera Bradley worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 348,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,481 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 21.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

