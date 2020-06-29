Axa Grows Stock Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Axa grew its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 6,036,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,322,000 after purchasing an additional 292,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,304,000 after buying an additional 1,247,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after buying an additional 421,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after buying an additional 700,122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,761,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.84.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,047.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $2,401,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,700. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

