Invesco Ltd. Purchases 105,804 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.71% of Heritage Financial worth $26,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel bought 5,391 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,351 shares in the company, valued at $729,961.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $676.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

