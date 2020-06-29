Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,960,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 813,690 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,359,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 511,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.57 million, a P/E ratio of -123.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

