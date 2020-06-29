Contrasting Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) & Its Peers

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diamond S Shipping and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 211 827 1364 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 156.96%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 21.94 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $410.32 million 22.66

Diamond S Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Risk & Volatility

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping competitors beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

