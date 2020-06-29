California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of California Resources worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRC. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in California Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,717,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in California Resources by 2,849.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 259,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in California Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 204,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

NYSE:CRC opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. California Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.55. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.75 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post -11 EPS for the current year.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.