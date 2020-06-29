Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 49,341 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 49,341 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Apple worth $833,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.