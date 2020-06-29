215,000 Shares in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Mallinckrodt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 3,519,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 507.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,220 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 135.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,988,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

MNK opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

