Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of DXC Technology worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:DXC opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.
DXC Technology Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
