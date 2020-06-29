Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of DXC Technology worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

