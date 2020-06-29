Morgan Stanley Has $25.71 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of People’s United Financial worth $25,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

