$518.93 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post $518.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.10 million and the highest is $538.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $154.76 on Monday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IDEX by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.