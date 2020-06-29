$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Hershey posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 98.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $125.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average of $142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

