Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.57 Million

Brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce sales of $452.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $350.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar acquired 10,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harsco by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harsco by 3,391.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 816,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 792,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harsco by 33.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 162,671 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

