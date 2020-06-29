Gossamer Bio (GOSS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) in the last few weeks:

6/25/2020 – Gossamer Bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Gossamer Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

6/17/2020 – Gossamer Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

6/9/2020 – Gossamer Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2020 – Gossamer Bio had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Gossamer Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

5/19/2020 – Gossamer Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

5/12/2020 – Gossamer Bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Get Gossamer Bio Inc alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 897,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $12,415,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,517,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.