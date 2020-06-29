Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA: HEN3) in the last few weeks:

6/26/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($88.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($94.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($98.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/14/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €86.00 ($96.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($97.75) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($92.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($91.01) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($88.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Henkel AG & Co KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA:HEN3 opened at €81.54 ($91.62) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.30.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

