Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PTGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

PTGX stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $19.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 624,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 119.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 246.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

