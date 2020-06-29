Farfetch’s (FTCH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Farfetch from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.99.

Farfetch stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.85. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $22.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Farfetch by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farfetch by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Farfetch by 751.8% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Farfetch by 213.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342,395 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

