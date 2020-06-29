888 Holdings Public (LON:888) PT Raised to GBX 200

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on 888. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 188 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 888 Holdings Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.50 ($2.73).

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

Shares of 888 Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.16) on Monday. 888 Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of $556.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.02.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.