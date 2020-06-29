Deutsche Bank Raises 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 200

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 188 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214.50 ($2.73).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.88. 888 Holdings Public has a 12 month low of GBX 68.40 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.30 ($2.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.02. The stock has a market cap of $556.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

